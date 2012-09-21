ICC- T.20. WC-2012. Match.5. Gr.D. New Zealand vs Bangladesh

The 5th match of the tournament between New Zealand and Bangladesh, played at Pallekele stadium, turned out to be a tame affair, with New Zealand cruising to a 59 runs victory.
Bangladesh winning the toss elected to field. New Zealand coasted to an awesome 191 for 3 , with a brilliant unbeaten 123 of 58 by Brenden McCullum. McCullum was involved in two partnerships of 91 in 11 overs for the second wicket with JEC Frankline 35 runs of 36 balls and 78 runs in 5 overs, for the third wicket with Taylor 14 runs of 12 balls. Abdur Razzak was the lone impressive bowler with figures of 4.0.28.2.
Bangladesh lost wickets regularly and finished at 138 for 8 wickets, to yield a 59 runs victory to New Zealand. KD Mills and Southee picked up three wickets apiece.
This Bangladesh team reminds me of the Indian team of sixties, when the Indians used to excel in domestic conditions, but were mauled overseas. One tour to West Indies in 1971, and the brilliance of Sunil Gavaskar paved a start for the glorious change in Indian cricket, to reach the position they are currently in. Do not despair Bangladesh, your good days are just around the corner.
