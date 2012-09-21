ICC- T.20 WC-2012. Match.6. Gr.A. England vs Afghanistan

Afghans elected to field on winning the toss, and were taught how elders play. In spite of losing Kieswetter for no score in the first over to Zadran, England played sedately for the second wicket, before Hales was unfortunately run out backing up too far, for 31 of 27 in the 10th over.
At 69 for 2 in the tenth over, it looked as if Afghans would be able to make a game out of the match. It was not to be and Afghans were bulldozed in the next ten, England scoring 125 runs in the second half of the innings. LJ Wright played a calculated innings and remained undefeated on 99 of 55. England finished the twenty overs at 196 for 5.Shapoor, Dawlat and Izatullah, shared four wickets to fall in the English innings.
There was nothing of note in the Afghan innings and they perished for a paltry 80 runs in 17.2 overs. England demonstrated, why they are rated high in T.20, with a professional bowling attack. Finn 4.0.24.1, Dernbach 2.2.0.16.2, Broad 3.1.10.2, Patel 3.0.6.2 and Swann 4.2.22.2 , shared the spoils.
Lookout for this English team. They seem to be most well equipped to lift the trophy.
No comments:
Post a Comment