ICC- T20. WC-2012. Match.8. GR.B. Australia vs West Indies

Batting first on winning the toss, West Indies lost DR smith in the second over, with the team total of eight. Chris Gayle and Charles added 39 runs in under four overs, before Charles was bowled by Christian for 16 in 12 balls. In came Samuel and was involved in an entertaining 46 run partnership with Gayle, when Gayle misread a slower delivery by Watson, to be caught and bowled for an entertaining 54 of 33 deliveries. Samuels made a quickfire 50 of 32, and with reasonable contributions from, DJ.Bravo, Pollard and Sammy, West Indies finished their 20 overs with an impressive 191 for 8. Watson 2 for 29 and Starc 3 for 35, were the most impressive bowlers.
Australians started in a whirlwind fashion and supported by some poor bowling by the West Indies, made 30 runs in 2.1 overs when Warner fell for a blistering 28 of 14 balls. Michael Hussey and Watson, carved out an unbroken 70 runs partnership in just seven overs to reach 100 in 9.1 overs, when the heavens opened out and match had to be abandoned.
Australia were 17 runs ahead in the Duckworth Lewis method at this stage and were declared winners. the weather again playing spoil sport to a match that could have gone to the wire. Australia move to the super eight stage topping the group. The group runners will be decided after the match between Ireland and West Indies, slated on September 24.
