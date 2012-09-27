ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Gr.1. Super 8. Match 14. West Indies vs England.

England were reduced to two for nothing in the first over, with Rampaul at his brilliant best. Sammy had read the Pallekelle wicket well and had packed his team with spinners, bringing in Badree the Leg Spinner to replace, Edwards. This turned out to be a clever move with the spinners restricting England to just 55 in the tenth over,
for the loss of three wickets.
Thereafter, Hales 68 of 51,who was batting well, was joined by Morgan and West Indies were taken apart for 107 runs in 9.4 overs and almost took England through. Hales fell at 162, and England could finish at 164 for four to lose the match by 17 runs. Morgan remained not out on a blistering 71 of 36 balls, recording the fastest fifty in WC.T.20-2012. Badree bowled an economical spell of 4.0.20.0. Apart from Rampaul 4.1.37.2, Chris Gayle and Samuels picked up a wicket each.
England, which came in to the tournament with the reputation of top.T.20 team is struggling with just one victory against Afghanistan in Group stage. Will they recoup ? Only the coming days will tell.
No comments:
Post a Comment