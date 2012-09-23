ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.10. Gr.A. India vs England

Though both England and India have qualified for the super eight even before the start of the match, the victory by 90 runs over a top ranked and defending champions, goes only to prove the strength of the Indian team.
India batting first on a slowish Premadasa wicket, scored runs briskly. Good contributions from Gambhir 45 of 38, Kohli 40 of 32 and an unbeaten 55 of 33 by Rohit Sharma, posted a reasonable score of 170 for 4. Finn, Dernbach and Swann, shared the four wickets to fall.
A score of 170, presumably gettable, was made a distant dream by reborn Harbhajan 4.2.12.4 and Piyush Chawla 4.1.13.2. Bowling in tandem, the pair mesmerised the English batting, sharing six wickets between them. Harbhajan returned to form with his old guile, with a mixture of off spinners, doosras and top spinners,bowled just wide of the crease and a great loop. The English were made to look like novices, facing the spin duo.
Chawla also disguised his googlies well, concentrating on an outside off stump attack with his leg spinners. The English were bundled out for an humiliating score of 90 runs in 14.4 overs. Other than Kieswetter 35 of 25, no English batsmen did anything of note.
With two out of two, India top the Gr.A. They would be meeting Australia on 28th September at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in their first of the three super eight matches.
