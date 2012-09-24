ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.11. Gr.B. West Indies vs Ireland

West Indies moved to the super eight stage on a better run rate.
West Indies won the toss, and elected to field in an overcast conditions. Ireland skipper Porterfield, went bowled first ball . by Fidel Edwards, for the second time in the tournament. In came the rains, and the match was stalled.
Match started again, and was rescheduled to 19 overs a side. Ireland were restricted to 129 for 6, with contributions from almost all batsmen, with out any one being spectacular.
Chris Gayle was the pick of the bowlers with 3.0.21.2. Edwards, Rampaul,Sammy and Narain picked up a wicket each. West Indies were posed with an easy 129 in 19 overs, when the rains came again with venom and the match had to be abandoned as No Result.
