ICC-T.20.WC-2012. Match.12. Gr.D. Pakistan vs Bangladesh

However Pakistan with a brilliant 124 runs in 13.3 overs opening partnership between Imran Nazir 72 of 36 balls, and skipper Md.Hafeez, 45 of 47 balls, supported by Nazir Jamshed 29 of 14 balls, and Kamran Akmal 22 of 15 balls, reached the target of 176 with loss of two wickets in 18.4 overs.
Pakistan now joins New Zealand from group D, to the super eight.
For the super eight, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are placed in group one, and India, England, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan are placed in group.2. Australia, South Africa, India and Pakistan, all strong contenders for the title,have not lost any match in the group stage.The grouping with all winners in one group and one match winners in the other look a little unbalanced.
However this is T.20 cricket and the team that plays well on the day is the winner. The next six days are going to be interesting, with all the teams vying for honours, and no team can be written of at this stage.
