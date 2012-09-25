Tuesday, September 25, 2012

ICC-T.20.WC-2012. Match.12. Gr.D. Pakistan vs Bangladesh

The last match in the group stage between Pakistan and Bangladesh to determine the second team from Gr.D to make the super eight stage, went the Pakistani way. Batting first on winning the toss, Bangladesh made a good score of 175 for 5, with Shakib Al Hasan, making an enterprising 84 of 54 balls, to give Bangladesh an even chance of making way to the super eight. Pakistan had to score a minimum of 139 in twenty overs, to make the grade.

 However Pakistan with a brilliant 124 runs in 13.3 overs opening  partnership between Imran Nazir 72 of 36 balls, and skipper Md.Hafeez, 45 of 47 balls, supported by Nazir Jamshed 29 of 14 balls, and Kamran Akmal 22 of 15 balls, reached the target of 176 with loss of two wickets in 18.4 overs.

 Pakistan now joins New Zealand from group D, to the super eight.

 For the super eight, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are placed in group one, and India, England, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan are placed in group.2.  Australia, South Africa, India and Pakistan, all strong contenders for the title,have not lost any match in the group stage.The grouping with all winners  in one group and one match winners in the other look a little unbalanced.

 However this is T.20 cricket and the team that plays well on the day is the winner. The next six days are going to be interesting, with all the  teams vying for honours, and no team can be written of at this stage.
Posted by Vijayaraghavan at 12:15 PM

1 comment:

  1. We were planning to go at some restaurant and one of my friend suggest the restaurant TGI Fridays in Mumbai with live match on big screen. It was the best time with the friends and really had lot of fun.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)