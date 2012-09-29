ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.18. Gr.1. SriLanka vs West Indies

Batting first on winning the toss in a slowish wicket, West Indies could just muster 129 for 5 in twenty overs, in spite of a good 50 in 35 balls by Samuel and 40 in 34 by DJ Bravo.
Ajanta Mendis bowled brilliantly for figures of 4.1.12.2, well supported by Mathews, Kulasekara and BMAJ.Mendis, who picked up a wicket each.
Mahela 65 of 49, Dilshan 13 of 15, and Sangakara 39 of 34, steadily took SriLankans to their victory target for the loss of one wicket. Ravi Rampaul took the lone wicket to fall.
The match between NewZealand and West Indies to be played on 1st October at Palekele, will decide the fate of one of them, for a semifinal spot.
