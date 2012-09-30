ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.19. Gr.2. Australia vs South Africa

In a group.2, match of the super.8., Australia 147 for 2 in 17.4 overs beat South Africa 146 for 5 in twenty by eight wickets, to almost make certain of their place in the semis.
Batting first after losing the toss, South African top order failed again, with Levi, Amla and Kallis getting out cheaply, and were 64 for 4 in the 11th over. Duminy30 of 25, AB D'Villiers 21 of 24, Behardien 31 of 27 & Petersen 32 of 19, took the team score to 146 for five on a slowish pitch.
Doherty 4.0.20.3, and Watson 4.0.29.2, picked up wickets regularly to restrict the South Africans for an under par score.
Warner went for five in the fourth over. Watson70 of 47 and Hussey 45 of 37, were involved in a methodical 99 run partnership, to take Australia, nearer to the target, when Watson fell to Petersen. Cameron White joined Hussey and took the Australians past the post with an unbeaten 21 of 13.
With this loss, South Africans are almost out of the tournament. It is surprising to see, South Africa copulating repeatedly in tournaments that matter. What is ailing them ?
