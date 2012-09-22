ICC-T.20.WC-2012. Match.7.Gr,C, South Africa vs Sri Lanka

The most anticipated match in Gr.C, turned out to be another one sided affair, thanks to the weather and 2 hrs. 45 minutes delay, reducing the match to a meaningless seven over a side match.
Amla, Fdu Plessis, AB de Villiers and Duminy, all slogged as the situation demanded and posted a healthy 78 runs for 4 wkts. With the Sri Lankan strength, this was gettable but for Steyn, 2.0.10.2,who bowled at his speedy best to reduce Sri Lanka to 46 for five in seven overs, and to take South Africa to their second victory in Gr.C. and to top of the table.Sri Lanka also qualified for the super eight stage with their lone victory over Zimbabwe.
It is time ICC do a rethinking in T.20 game rules. After all the whole match lasts for under four hours and reduction in overs or the D L system of arriving at the winner, has really no meaning. After all the game is for paying public, and they should get their full monies worth.
No comments:
Post a Comment