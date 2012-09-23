ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match9. Gr.D. Pakistan vs New Zealand

Batting first on winning the toss, Pakistan top order Md.Hafeez 43 of 38 balls, Imran Nazir 25 of 16 balls and Nazir Jamshed 56 of 46, rattled up a over par score of 177. Southee and Jacob Oram picked couple of wickets each,with Vettori and Frankline picking up a wicket each.
Almost all the New Zealand batsmen contributed, but there was not one of higher proportions to take them through. Their efforts however, narrowed the margin of loss, and have kept them in the top of the table, with a good chance of making the super eight. For Pakistan Saeed Ajmal was at his spinning best with 4.0.30.4.
Pakistan meets Bangladesh on 25th September, and the result will determine 1,2 & 3 in Gr.D.
No comments:
Post a Comment