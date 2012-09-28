ICC. T.wo WC-2012. Match.16.Gr.2. Australia vs India

Batting first on a good wicket, India batting poorly and Australians bowling brilliantly, made 140 for seven in twenty overs. Watson 4.0.34.3, Cummins 4.0.16.2 and Starc 4.0.27.1 were among the wickets.
For the Australians, who have entered the tournament with a desire to take the one world cup trophy, they have not won, 140 was a cake walk, supported by some very very poor bowling by the Indians.
Watson and Warner plundered runs at will, and were separated at 133 in the14th over, when Watson was taken for a well made 72 of 42 of the bowling of Yuvraj Singh. Warner remained unbeaten on 63 of 41 balls and Australians were through in 14.5 overs. Excepting Zaheer Khan 3.0.18.0, every other bowler, particularly Harbhajan and Chawla were cleaned up by the Aussie machinery.
The way Australians have been performing till now and Pakistanis coming out of difficult situations when needed, I would not be surprised, if these two teams meet in the finals of T.20 WC-2012. The dark horse could be my all time favourite West Indies.
No comments:
Post a Comment