ICC.T.20 WC-2012. Match.15.Gr,2. Pakistan vs South Africa

Batting first on winning the toss, South Africa were mesmerised by the Pakistani spinners, for an under par score of 133 for 6 in twenty overs.Other than Duminy's 48 in 38 balls, no other South African did anything of note.
Raza Hazan 3.1.12.0, Saeed Ajmal 4.1.26.1, Md.Hafiz 4.0.23.2 and Afridi 4.0.26.0, bowled judicially and South Africans could do nothing of note.
A score of 133, should have been an easy task even for Pakistan's fragile batting order. South Africans bowled and fielded their hearts out, and in no time Pakistan were 4 down for 37 in the seventh over and precariously placed at 7 down for 76 in the 15th.
South African's had the match in their pockets at this stage, with Pakistanis to get 57 in five overs, with just three wickets left. In came Umar Gul, and single handily turned the fortunes around with a whirlwind 32 in 17 balls, to take Pakistan to 125 for 8 in the 19th over.
Umar Akmal and Saeed Ajmal saw their team through for a memorable victory.Steyn 4.0.22.3, Petersen 4.1.15.2, Duminy 2.0.5.1, Botha 2.1.10.1 and Kalls 2.0.17.1, all bowled well, but their efforts were in vain.Akmal remained unbeaten on a match winning 43 of 41 balls.
The Pakistani batsmen and bowlers are clicking exactly when required. They could be the most dangerous side in this competition.
