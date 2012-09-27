ICC.T.20.WC-2012. Gr.1. Super.8. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Batting first on winning the toss, New Zealand riding on fine 58 of 40 by Nicol, well supported by 38 of 30 by Guptil, 25 of 16 by McCullum and 25 of 15 by Taylor, made a decent fighting score of 174 for 6. Kulasekara and Dhananjaya picked two wickets each. Malinga and BAW Mendis took a wicket each.
Spurred by a 80 runs first wicket partnership in just 7.2 overs, between Jayawardene 44 of 26, and Dilshan 76 of 53, Sri Lanka were cruising to their target in style. Sangakara fell at team score of 119 in 12.1, from where Sri Lanka lost their way to be 174 for 6 in twenty overs, to tie the scores and letting a super over decision thrown in.
The unexpected turn of events, however did not deter Sri Lanka from winning in the super over. Sri Lanka just made 13 for one in their super over. With McCullum and Guptil on play Malinga bowled a superb six ball spell, to restrict New Zealand to just seven runs. Sri Lanka got home comfortably in the super over.
In group one,the weaker of the two groups, Sri Lanka are clubbed with New Zealand, England and West Indies, and now appear to be with a reasonable chances of making the semi final.
