Saturday, September 29, 2012

ICC.T.20.WC-2012. Match.17. Gr.1.England vs New Zealand

In a Gr.1. match of super 8, England's Finn was at his bowling best, with figures of 4.0.16.3, when NewZealand were reduced to 148 for 6 . England 149 for 4 in 18.5 overs, won the the match by six wickets with seven balls to spare.
Batting first on winning the toss, NeZealand made 148 for six with a well made 50 of 33 by Frankline. For England, apart from Finn, Briggs and Swann took a wicket each.
Wright guided England to victory with a calculated 76 of 43, well supported by Hales 22 of 15 and Morgan 30 of 31. For  NewZealand, Mills, Vettori, Nathen McCullum and Bracewel took a wicket each.
England kept its hopes of making the semifinal grade with this victory and need a victory against hosts SriLanka, to make the grade.
.
