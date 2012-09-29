ICC.T.20.WC-2012. Match.17. Gr.1.England vs New Zealand

Batting first on winning the toss, NeZealand made 148 for six with a well made 50 of 33 by Frankline. For England, apart from Finn, Briggs and Swann took a wicket each.
Wright guided England to victory with a calculated 76 of 43, well supported by Hales 22 of 15 and Morgan 30 of 31. For NewZealand, Mills, Vettori, Nathen McCullum and Bracewel took a wicket each.
England kept its hopes of making the semifinal grade with this victory and need a victory against hosts SriLanka, to make the grade.
.
No comments:
Post a Comment