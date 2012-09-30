ICC.T.20.WC-2012. Match.20. Gr.2. India vs Pakistan

Batting first on winning the toss, the Pakistanis never really got going and were bowled out for 128 in 19.4 overs. The fragile Pakistani top order failed again, and the Indian bowlers, including a Kohli a part time bowler, were all over them.
Balaji 3.4.0.22.3, Ashwin 4.0.16.2 and Yuvraj 3.0.16.2 , bowled to the field and were rewarded. Shoib Malik 28 of 22 and Umar Akmal 21 of 15 were the only contributors of note.
Pakistan started with the slow left arm spin of Raza, and were immediately rewarded, with Gambhir falling to a tossed up delivery, to be caught and bowled for no score. The only way Pakistan could have saved the match was by taking wickets. With a very low score to defend, Pakistan with its grand set of bowlers, were expected to attack the opposition.
Surprisingly, skipper Hafeez decided to defend and paid the price. Kohli and Sehwag put on 74 runs in ten overs for the second wicket, before Sehwag fell, caught by Umar Gul of Afridi for a well made 29 of 24. Yuvraj joined Kohli and took India through in seventeen overs. Virat Kohli 78 of 61 and Yuvraj 19 of 16, remained unbeaten in an unbroken third wicket partnership of 54 runs in 6.3 overs.
With this victory, India kept its chances of making to the semis alive. They need to beat the South Africans convincingly in their last super 8 match. Pakistan will need a good victory against the Australians to make the grade. The matches slated for 2nd October, will be humdinger affairs.
Yesterday's India's win against Pakistan has made t20 again interesting but still winning the world cup this time looks difficult for India. Australia has good chances to win the world cup.ReplyDelete