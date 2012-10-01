ICC- T.20.WC-2012. Match.22. Gr.1. SriLanka vs England.

England which chose to field first on winning the toss were restricted to 150 for 9 wickets in 20 to give SriLanka 169 for 6 in twenty, a 19 runs victory.
SriLanka made the semi final grade as the top team in group one, and will meet the second placed team from group.2 on 5th October in the semis.
Jayawradene led from the front with a well placed innings of 42 of 38 balls, supported by everyone from one to seven. Broad 4.0.32.3 , Swann 4.0.26.2, and Finn 4.0.24.1, were among the wickets.
For England only S.R.Patel 67 of 48 did anything of note. A late order 34 in 20 by Swann, took England to 150 for 9 in twenty. Malinga just destroyed them with the five wicket haul, with support from Danajaya 4.0.26.2, BMAJ.Mendis 1.0.5.1 and Kulasekara 4.0.22.1 .
Will this be SriLanka's year, the coming matches will tell.
