ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.23. Gr.2. Australia vs Pakistan

Nazir Jamshed 55 of 46 and Kamran Akmal 32 of 26, propelled Pakistan to a reasonable score of 149 for 6 in twenty. Starc was the pick of the bowlers with 4.0.20.3, with Watson, Doherty and Cummins picking up a wicket each.
Australia were never in the game and were reduced to 117 for 7 in twenty, giving Pakistan a good victory. The strong spin bowling machinery of Pakistan, Hafeez 4.0.22.2, Raza 4.0.14.2 ans Ajmal 4.0.17.3, just swept through the Aussie batting. Other than Michael Hussey54 of 47, no other Australians had any answers for the spin trio.
Pakistan now appear to in be with a reasonable chance of making the semis. India need to beat the South Africans by a minimum margin of 31 runs to make the grade from group2, to upset Pakistan. Will it happen ? With both South Africa and India playing unpredictable cricket in WC.T.20, only the final group match between South Africa and India, can tell.
