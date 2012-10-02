ICC. T.20.WC-2012. Match.24. Gr.2. India vs South Africa

The victory margin, however was too small for India to make the grade. India needed 31 runs margin, since Pakistan had a very good margin of victory earlier against the Aussies.
The Indian team was looking for Dhoni to win the toss, which would have given them a chance to bowl first, so that they could control the game as per situations
It was not to be and South Africans sent Indians to bat on winning the toss. South Africans controlled the Indian innings, with just 127 for 7 in the 18th over. A late order lusty hitting by Raina and Dhoni took the score to 152 in twenty overs. Raina 45 of 34, Dhoni unbeaten on 23 of 13, Yuvraj 21 of 15 and Rohit Sharma 25 of 27, were the main contributors. Morni Morkel and Petersen picked up couple each and Kallis one.
South Africans were 46 for 3 in seven with their top order back at pavilion. Indians did not use the middle overs judicially and F du Pleissis, carved out 65 of 38 balls, to deny India an entry in to the semis. Yuvraj 4.0.23.2 and Balaji 3.5.0.37.3, bowled their hearts out.
So it would be Srilanka vs Pakistan and Australia vs West Indies in the semis. It can be any body's trophy. I would however be rooting for West Indies, who are playing cavalier cricket.
