ICC-T20.WC-2012. Match.27. Finals. Srilanka vs West Indies.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat on a powdery wicket, tailor made for the Srilankan spinners. Down to dumps at 29 for 2 at the end of the 9th over, with fiery Chris Gayle gone for three of 15, and Charles for none of five, the West Indies almost gave up the match. But Samuels had his own script written for the match power hitting his way to 78 of 56 balls. West Indies scored over ten runs per over in the second half of their innings, to finish at 137 for six, giving them a fighting chance. Ajanta Mendis 4.0.12.4, Angelo Mathews 4.1.11.1 and the nineteen year old Dhananjaya 3.0.16.1, bowled their hearts out. However it was not Malinga's day, as he was mauled for 4.0.54.0, by Samuels and West Indian skipper Sammy 26 of 15 balls.
For Srilanka, Dilshan went early for zero, to reduce them to 6 for 1 in the second over. Sangakara joined Jayawardene , and the most experienced pair for Srilanka, played sedately to reach 48 in the tenth over, when Sangakara fell for 22 of 26. Srilankans lost their way in the match from this point and lost wickets regularly to some astute boling by the West Indian spinners, supported by aggressive fielding by their fielders.Naraine was used in two spells and returned excellent figures of 3.4.0.9.3. Sammy 2.0.6.2, Badree 4.0.24.1m Rampaul 3.0.31.1 and Samuels 4.0.15.1, also mesmerised the Srilankans to defeat. The run outs of Jeevan Mendis by Bravo and Perera by Ramdin, stood out in the match. Srilankans were bowled out for 101 in 18.4 overs, leaving West Indians victors by a margin of 36 runs.
West Indian team deserve their victory, as they played well as a team. This young team is moving in the right direction, and days are not far, when they would be the number one team in limited over matches. Viva West Indies, I personally feel proud, as West Indians were my pick for the trophy as the dark horses. Poor Srilanka. They played well, but it was not their day.
Another T.20 chapter has ended, and is now the time for T.20. fun cricket at the Champions League at South Africa, commencing from 9th October. Watch the Trinad Tobago team. They have the cream of West Indies T.20 team.
