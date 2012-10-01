ICC.T.20.WC-2012. Match.21. Gr.1. West Indies vs Newzealand

Playing against the West Indies to decide the team that will move to the semis, Newzealand requiring 14 runs of the last over, finished, finished with 13, in spite of just requiring 3 of two balls, with Taylor at the wrong end unbeaten on 62 of 40 balls.
Newzealand scored 17 in the super over, with Taylor making 12 of them. Gayle and Samuels made 19 runs to take the West Indies in to the semis.
Other than Taylor's unbeaten 62 runs, there was nothing of note on the batting front from both the sides. It was the day of the bowlers with Newzealand's Bracewell and Southee picking 3 wickets each, Nathen McCullum two and Oram & Hira a wicket each.For West Indies, Naraine picked three, supported by Rampaul, Badree and Sammy picking one apiece.
West Indies have made the semifinal grade the hard way and will meet the group leader of Group 2, in the semis on 5th October. The dark horse seem to be inching forward and do not be surprised if there is an upset.
No comments:
Post a Comment