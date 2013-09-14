Champions League T.20 -2013

Champions League T.20, to decide the champion T.20 team is round the corner, with the first qualification match between Otago and Faisalabad Wolves, slated on 17th September 2013, at Mohali.
Three teams, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Rajathan Royals, have directly qualified, with Sun Risers Hyderabad, fighting in the qualification rounds for a place in the main draw.
Faisalabad Wolves, Otago, Kandurata Maroons & Sunrisers Hyderabad, play against each other once in the qualification matches for a place in the main draw. The top two teams from the qualification rounds will join Chennai Super Kings, Titans, Brisbane Heat and Trinad & Tobago in group B, and Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lions & Perth Scorches in group .A.
Semifinals between A1/B2 and A2/B1 is slated for 4th and 5th October at Jaipur and Delhi respectively.
The grand final to decide the Champion T.20 team of 2013, will be at Feroz Shah Kotla, new Delhi on 6th
October 2013.
Will an Indian team lift the Championship ?
More from 17th onwards.
A must read blog. sir. Your passion for cricket reflects in your writings.. Am very happy.... though I read only up to mid of 2012 blogs.... I hope soon you will start up writing it again..ReplyDelete
You Have a Nice BlogReplyDelete
